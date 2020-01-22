Dr. Anh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Anh Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
HealthCare Partners Harbor Medical Office3501 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 929-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was in an accident that landed him in the hospital for almost 5 months. When he got out and went back to see Dr. Any Le, she was awesome with his care, requested all necessary tests, scans, etc. She was always very nice, attentive and interested in listening to my husband's complaints to make sure she took to care of his pain or did the necessary referrals, when needed. She is an exceptional doctor that I would recommend to anyone. She cares remarkably for her patients and takes her time to listen. We love her and think she is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Anh Le, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1235348038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
