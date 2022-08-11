Dr. Ahn-Hong Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahn-Hong Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Dallas.
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Medical City Hospital of Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She followed up and showed much concern that I understand the treatment. Also, she’s a very dedicated physician in my opinion!
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.