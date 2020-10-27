Dr. Anh Dang-Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang-Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Dang-Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Anh Dang-Vu, MD is a Dermatologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Thao P Dang MD7297 Lee Hwy Ste F, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 241-2882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Dang-Vu for over fifteen years now. I think she is a great dermatologist. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who needs a dermatologist.
About Dr. Anh Dang-Vu, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114025178
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang-Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dang-Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang-Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang-Vu has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dermatitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang-Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dang-Vu speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang-Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang-Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang-Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang-Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.