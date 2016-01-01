Dr. Angus Wilfong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilfong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angus Wilfong, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1640MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Baylor
- Baylor|Royal U Hosp
- Royal U Hosp
- University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Wilfong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilfong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilfong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilfong.
