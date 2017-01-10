Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelts III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD
Overview
Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
St. Francis Interventional Pain Mgmt.2300 Manchester Expy Ste A005, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Phelts to be both pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1073582789
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Phelts III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelts III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelts III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelts III has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelts III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelts III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelts III.
