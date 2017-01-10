Overview

Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Phelts III works at St. Francis Interventional Pain Mgmt. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.