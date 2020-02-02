Overview

Dr. Angie Wen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Wen works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.