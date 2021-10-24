See All General Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Overview

Dr. Angie Sassard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Sassard works at Metairie General Surgery LLC in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metairie General Surgery LLC
    4228 Houma Blvd Ste 220, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 885-4833
  2. 2
    East Jefferson General Hospital
    4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 503-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Oct 24, 2021
    Hurricane IDA devastated the area, and for this reason, the breast mastectomy had to be postponed. As soon as the EJGH surgery was able to operate, Dr. Sassard reached out to me and scheduled the cancer surgery right away. Her leadership, professionalism, coordination of care, and compassion had put me at ease, and I was assured that I was in great hands. Thank you very much, Dr. Sassard.
    — Oct 24, 2021
    About Dr. Angie Sassard, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659485126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angie Sassard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sassard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sassard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sassard works at Metairie General Surgery LLC in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sassard’s profile.

    Dr. Sassard has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

