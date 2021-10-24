Overview

Dr. Angie Sassard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Sassard works at Metairie General Surgery LLC in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.