Dr. Angie Sassard, MD
Overview
Dr. Angie Sassard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Metairie General Surgery LLC4228 Houma Blvd Ste 220, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-4833
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Hurricane IDA devastated the area, and for this reason, the breast mastectomy had to be postponed. As soon as the EJGH surgery was able to operate, Dr. Sassard reached out to me and scheduled the cancer surgery right away. Her leadership, professionalism, coordination of care, and compassion had put me at ease, and I was assured that I was in great hands. Thank you very much, Dr. Sassard.
About Dr. Angie Sassard, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sassard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassard has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sassard speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassard.
