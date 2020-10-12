See All General Surgeons in Smyrna, TN
Dr. Angie Larsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Angie Larsen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angie Larsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 330, Smyrna, TN 37167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 331-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Larsen?

    Oct 12, 2020
    Dr. Larsen is the best. I've never felt more comfortable with a doctor. She helped me through my breast cancer diagnosis with no questions asked. She informed and kept me up to date the whole time. I truly think she's the best.
    Karen Simpson — Oct 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angie Larsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angie Larsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Larsen to family and friends

    Dr. Larsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Larsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angie Larsen, MD.

    About Dr. Angie Larsen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821284654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Breast Surgery Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • East Tennessee State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wyoming
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angie Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angie Larsen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.