Dr. Angie Eng, MD
Overview
Dr. Angie Eng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
New York Neurology & Sleep Medicine PC635 Madison Ave Fl 17, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 717-4964
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angie Eng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
