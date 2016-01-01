Overview

Dr. Angie Flores Domingo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Flores Domingo works at Valley OB/GYN Clinic in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Freeland, MI and Frankenmuth, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.