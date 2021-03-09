Dr. Angelos Manganiotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manganiotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelos Manganiotis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelos Manganiotis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Urology, University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Manganiotis works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Urological Surgery7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 305, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 955-6025
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
when a physical condition suddenly turned for the worse. Dr. Manganiotis and his staff performed with kindness and efficiency. They scheduled surgery promptly, I was well informed of my different choices. When the doctor came to visit after the surgery? He told me everything and it helped me feel better and informed. In the follow-up visit I was happy to know that everything was clear and that I could move forward medicine free.. Kudos Dr. M, Ron, Francisco, Julie, Camille et al..
About Dr. Angelos Manganiotis, MD
- Urology
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1194720268
Education & Certifications
- Urology, University of Pennsylvania
- General Surgery, University of Pennsylvania
- Urology
