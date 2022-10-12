Overview

Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Koutsonikolis works at Dr Angelos Koutsonikolis in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.