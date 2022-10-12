See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (130)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Koutsonikolis works at Dr Angelos Koutsonikolis in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Angelos Koutsonikolis MD PA
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 733-3546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Koutsonikolis?

    Oct 12, 2022
    The front-end staff was efficient, the waiting room was clean and neat, and I felt very comfortable being there. Dr. Koutsonikolis was friendly, and welcoming; he listened carefully to what I had to say about my allergy concerns. I felt confident in the course of treatment that he recommended and I noticed an immediate improvement. I am so glad I found Dr. Koutsonikolis. Without reservation, I highly recommend Dr. Koutsonikolis.
    Theresa G. — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Koutsonikolis to family and friends

    Dr. Koutsonikolis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Koutsonikolis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD.

    About Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295847978
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koutsonikolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koutsonikolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koutsonikolis works at Dr Angelos Koutsonikolis in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koutsonikolis’s profile.

    Dr. Koutsonikolis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koutsonikolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Koutsonikolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koutsonikolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koutsonikolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koutsonikolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.