Dr. Angelo Thrower, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Thrower, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Angelo P Thrower MD PA180 Ne 99th St, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 757-9797
South Florida Pediatric Homecare Inc3351 N University Dr, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (305) 757-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thrower has a great range of products that helped me with some skin issues. Being of Afro-Caribbean descent, I had a hard time finding the right dermatologist for my issues. Dr. Thrower and his staff were very helpful and treated my condition successfully in only a couple weeks. I am very grateful.
About Dr. Angelo Thrower, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thrower has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thrower accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thrower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrower. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.