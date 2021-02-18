Dr. Angelo Tanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Tanna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelo Tanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tanna works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tanna is a leading specialist and innovator in the treatment of glaucoma. He is direct and straight forward in his approach. His knowledge & experience is stellar, and made me feel confident that the trabeculoplasty surgery would be successful, especially knowing that he had developed the gel that prevents post fibrosis.
About Dr. Angelo Tanna, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215960489
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
