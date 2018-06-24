See All Podiatrists in Media, PA
Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sutera Jr works at Sutera/Jones Surgical Podtry in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
10 (428)
View Profile
Dr. Siavash Rostami, DPM
Dr. Siavash Rostami, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
10 (223)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pace Foot and Ankle Centers Pllc
    280 N Providence Rd Ste 103, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-4563
  2. 2
    1068 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3311, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-4563
  3. 3
    The Plastic Surgery Center - Glen Mills
    500 Evergreen Dr Ste G5, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-4563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sutera Jr?

    Jun 24, 2018
    He is very personable and explains every thing in a clear understanding of procedure and recovery. He is a very caring physician.
    Jane valori in Media, PA — Jun 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sutera Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Sutera Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sutera Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM.

    About Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295722874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutera Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutera Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutera Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutera Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelo Sutera Jr, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.