Dr. Sermas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelo Sermas, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Sermas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Sermas works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sermas?
Dr. Sermas is great and works hard to help his patients. His staff could be nicer and more helpful, though.
About Dr. Angelo Sermas, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1891750592
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sermas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sermas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sermas works at
Dr. Sermas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sermas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sermas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sermas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sermas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sermas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.