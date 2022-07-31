See All Psychiatrists in Alpharetta, GA
Psychiatry
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angelo Sambunaris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.

Dr. Sambunaris works at Angelo Sambunaris & Associates in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angelo Sambunaris & Associates
    5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 256, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 817-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angelo Sambunaris, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164541256
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute Of Mental Health
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
