Dr. Angelo Pedulla, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Pedulla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Highland Cardiology At Red Creek600 Red Creek Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 341-6780
Ur Medicine Labs- Highland Hospital1000 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 341-6780
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 341-6780
Lakeside Memorial Hospital156 West Ave, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 637-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Pedulla at Highland Cardiology has been excellent. I thought the doctor, nurses, and testing staff were all wonderful in the way they listened to me, and worked with each other to address my concerns. Cleanliness is also important to me, and I have felt very comfortable coming to this practice during the pandemic.
About Dr. Angelo Pedulla, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedulla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedulla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedulla has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedulla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedulla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.