Dr. Angelo Parameswaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Parameswaran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Heart Associates of Westside Pllc4200 Twelve Oaks Dr, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 450-1118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angelo Parameswaran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801059977
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parameswaran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parameswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parameswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parameswaran speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parameswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parameswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parameswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parameswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.