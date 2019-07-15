Dr. Angelo Paola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Paola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angelo Paola, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wimauma, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Bay Area Urological Associates16513 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 608-5552Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Urology Partners6043 Winthrop Commerce Ave Ste 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 608-5551Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Paola is outstanding. He "created" a procedure to help my husband by combining 2 different procedures to address his problem. The procedure worked beyond expectations. Dr. Paola's bedside manner is sympathetic and caring. Dr. Paola has also treated me for kidney stones - great doctor! Would highly recommend this Doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Angelo Paola, MD
- Urology
- English, Italian
- West Virginia University Hospital
- State University Of New York
