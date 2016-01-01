Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitsos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM
Overview
Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Edgewood Surgical Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Upmc Jameson.
Locations
Angelo Mitsos, DPM104 Technology Dr, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 283-7177
Angelo J. Mitsos, D.P.M.3124 Wilmington Rd Ste 106, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Edgewood Surgical Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angelo Mitsos, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1962483511
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Grove City College
