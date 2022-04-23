Dr. Angelo Mancuso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancuso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Mancuso, DO
Overview
Dr. Angelo Mancuso, DO is a Dermatologist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Dermatology Center PC2828 Highway 31 S Ste 105, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 351-9019
-
2
Bridgeway Counseling540 Hughes Rd Ste 3, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 351-9996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mancuso?
Professional while friendly. Worked me in for a problem. Quick, easy solution. Takes detail notes.
About Dr. Angelo Mancuso, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1992777627
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship Dermatologic/Cosmetic Surgery
- Grand Rapids Osteopathic Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancuso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancuso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancuso works at
Dr. Mancuso has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancuso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
263 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancuso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancuso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancuso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancuso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.