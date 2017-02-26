Dr. Angelo Magno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Magno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelo Magno, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Magno works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magno?
I've seen him a few times now and he's a ver kind man, really listens to you, gives you a generous amount of time, and you feel that he's concerned for your health. I'm very happy with him.
About Dr. Angelo Magno, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1164422796
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magno works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Magno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.