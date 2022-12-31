Dr. Kanellos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelo Kanellos, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Kanellos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Locations
Urology Nevada10745 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 850-6500
Urology Nevada Ltd Drs Drew Freeman Garey-sage Goode Hald Kanllos5560 Kietzke Ln Bldg A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Plumas District Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Well as for my last visit it was a hormone shot in the stomach so not much good to say about that. With that said there is no doubt in my mine that Dr. Kanellos is making sure I get the best care possible. He is the most knowable, throw and responsive doctor I have ever had. I would recommend him to anyone seeking competent care.
About Dr. Angelo Kanellos, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013008135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
