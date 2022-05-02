Dr. Angelo Incorvaia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Incorvaia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Incorvaia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelo Incorvaia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Hand & Wrist Institute of Palm Beach Pl.10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste A750, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 374-7372
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit to Dr. Incorvaia. I was impressed and pleased with the services I received. Each staff member including Julie, Cassandra, Francine and Dr. Incorvaia himself were professional, personable and kind. The offices were extremely clean, as well.
About Dr. Angelo Incorvaia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1831255934
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Incorvaia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Incorvaia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Incorvaia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Incorvaia has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Incorvaia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Incorvaia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Incorvaia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Incorvaia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Incorvaia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.