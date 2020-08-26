See All Urologists in Miramar, FL
Dr. Angelo Gousse, MD

Female Adult Urology
4 (123)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angelo Gousse, MD is a Female Adult Urology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Female Adult Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Gousse works at Bladder Health & Reconstructive Urology Institute in Miramar, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bladder Health and Reconstructive Urology Institute
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 305, Miramar, FL 33029 (954) 362-2720
  2. 2
    Dr. Angelo Gousse
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 304, Aventura, FL 33180 (305) 606-7028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gousse?

    Aug 26, 2020
    DR GOUSSE IS THE BEST RECOMMENDED FOR FAMILY. I ALWAYS REFERRED HIM TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS WHO ASK .
    — Aug 26, 2020
    About Dr. Angelo Gousse, MD

    • Female Adult Urology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821028259
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Gousse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gousse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gousse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gousse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gousse has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gousse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Gousse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gousse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gousse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gousse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

