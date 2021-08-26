Overview

Dr. Angelo Difelice, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Difelice works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.