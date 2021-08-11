See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Johnston, RI
Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Dicenso works at ANGELO DICENSO MD in Johnston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angelo Dicenso MD
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 445, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-2190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Overweight
Anxiety
Obesity
Overweight
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Wonderful doctor. He listens and is engaged. Attentive and personable. Makes you feel comfortable. He is caring and really wants to help you. Knowledgable.
    Lisa — Aug 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD
    About Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952395022
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
