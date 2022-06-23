Dr. Angelo Coppola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Coppola, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Coppola, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Locations
Premier Gastroenterology10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 406-9301Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Premier Surgery Center10915 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is my bestest doctor! I have never had a dr ask me how I feel! Caught me off guard and still does! He has always been very reassuring and has always answered my questions. Haley has always called me back when I call and takes care of what needs to be done. They are both very appreciated! Thank you.
About Dr. Angelo Coppola, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppola has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola.
