Dr. Angelo Biviano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biviano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Biviano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelo Biviano, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Biviano works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biviano?
Dr Biviano was very thorough and explained everything very well in my televisit with him. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Angelo Biviano, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083722300
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biviano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biviano accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biviano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biviano works at
Dr. Biviano speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Biviano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biviano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biviano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biviano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.