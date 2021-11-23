See All Podiatrists in North Providence, RI
Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM

Podiatry
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Providence, RI. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Bigelli works at North Providence Foot and Ankle in North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
Dr. Paul Gambardella, DPM
8 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Providence Foot and Ankle PC
    464 Smithfield Rd, North Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 353-6050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bigelli?

    Nov 23, 2021
    I have been a patient at Dr. Bigelli’s for many years and it has always been such a pleasure. It is always a great time when Nancy, his assistant is In the office room working on side of the doctor. She is so professional and makes you feel so comfortable. Her personality lights up the room and she makes you smile all the time during the office visit. These two are such a great team! I always would recommend them. Thanks Nancy and Dr. Bigelli
    Cheryl — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bigelli to family and friends

    Dr. Bigelli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bigelli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM.

    About Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326149634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bigelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bigelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bigelli works at North Providence Foot and Ankle in North Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Bigelli’s profile.

    Dr. Bigelli has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angelo Bigelli, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.