Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ayar works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Experts9065 SW 87th Ave Ste 109, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 831-0382
-
2
Dermatology Experts7301 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 866-6431Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pm
-
3
Dermatology Experts7535 Fl7, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 866-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayar?
i saw michelle. she was very helpful and caring
About Dr. Angelo Ayar, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1386888592
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ayar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayar works at
Dr. Ayar has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayar speaks Spanish.
1226 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.