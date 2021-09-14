Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brebnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Brebnor works at
Locations
-
1
Womens and Childrens Hospital of Buffalo219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7000
-
2
UBMD Gynecology & Obstetrics6161 Transit Rd Ste 5, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 636-8284
-
3
UBMD Gynecology & Obstetrics1319 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208 Directions (716) 242-8327
-
4
University Gynecologists &239 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was very sweet and kind. Explained everything very well. She took her time and didn't rush my appointment, The staff was very pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013234590
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo, SUNY
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Howard University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Brebnor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brebnor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brebnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brebnor works at
Dr. Brebnor has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brebnor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brebnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brebnor.
