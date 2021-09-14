Overview

Dr. Angelle Brebnor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Brebnor works at UBMD Pediatrics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in East Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.