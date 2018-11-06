Overview

Dr. Angelito Tan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Tan works at Ihor W Magun MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.