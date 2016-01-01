Dr. De Dios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelito De Dios, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelito De Dios, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ANGELES UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. De Dios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart Rhythm Center of Texas222 E Ridge Rd, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 661-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Dios?
About Dr. Angelito De Dios, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1902823974
Education & Certifications
- ANGELES UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Dios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Dios works at
Dr. De Dios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Dios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Dios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Dios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.