Overview

Dr. Angelita Beredo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Beredo works at Angelita S Beredo MD Inc in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.