Dr. Angelita Beredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelita Beredo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelita Beredo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Beredo works at
Locations
-
1
Angelita S Beredo MD Inc323 N Prairie Ave Ste 408, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 671-2699
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beredo?
i HAVE BEEN SEEING DR. BEREDO FOR MANY YEARS. SHE IS VERY THOROUGH AS FAR AS ORDERING TESTS THAT YOU NEED. SHE IS ALSO PATIENT AND TAKES HER TIME IN ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS. DR. BEREDO'S STAFF ARE EFFICIENT AND I CAN ALWAYS GET AN APPOINTMENT WITHOUT ANY PROBLEMS. I WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND DR. BEREDO TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS.
About Dr. Angelita Beredo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619158318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beredo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beredo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beredo works at
Dr. Beredo has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beredo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beredo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beredo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beredo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.