Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD

Urology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Women's Urology New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Urology New York
    62 E 88th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 389-0748

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Infection
Treatment frequency



Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1831381185
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • NYU Langone Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Tufts University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Tufts University
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kumar works at Women's Urology New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

