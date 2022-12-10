Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD
Dr. Angelish Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Women's Urology New York62 E 88th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 389-0748
Dr. Kumar was able to help me when no other doctor could! After a UTI I was left with irritative bladder symptoms (burning with urination and after) that were incredibly painful and impacting my quality of life. While other urologists were willing to brush my symptoms off the table and slap on an IC "diagnosis" as a bandaid after negative urine cultures, Dr. Kumar was ready to confront this issue head on. I have had a cystoscopy by Dr. Kumar as well as 5 bladder instillations to help with bladder inflammation following my UTI. These scary sounding procedures were actually not bad at all with Dr. Kumar and I felt safe and comfortable the whole time. Dr. Kumar is a great problem solver, always happy to answer questions, calls you back promptly, has great bedside manner, and never rushes appointments. I feel so grateful to Dr. Kumar and the entire Women's Urology NYC team.
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.