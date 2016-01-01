Dr. Waller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelique Waller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelique Waller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Waller works at
Locations
Suburban Pediatric Associates Inc7335 Yankee Rd Ste 100, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 336-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angelique Waller, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306931738
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.