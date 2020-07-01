Overview

Dr. Angelique Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Brown works at Presence Health Partners in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.