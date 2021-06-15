Overview

Dr. Angelique Barreto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from London School Of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine|Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Barreto works at MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.