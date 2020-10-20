Overview

Dr. Angeline Prado, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Prado works at Angeline M Prado MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.