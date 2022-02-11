Dr. Jocson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angeline Jocson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angeline Jocson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jocson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
California Neurological Specialists2100 Lynn Rd Ste 230, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-4500
-
2
Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (805) 497-4500
-
3
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Urgent C300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
Keck Medicine of USC1520 San Pablo St Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jocson?
THE best NEUROLOGIST. PAYS ATTENTION TO THE DETAILS WHEN TREATING U. AND IS VERY, VERY GOOD AT DIAGNOSING YOUR NERVE PROBLEMS. I RECOMMEND HER 200%
About Dr. Angeline Jocson, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1225371081
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jocson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jocson works at
Dr. Jocson has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jocson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jocson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jocson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jocson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jocson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.