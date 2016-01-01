Dr. Rivero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelina Rivero, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelina Rivero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from Far Eastern University.
Dr. Rivero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Home Care Network Mid-cities Inc3939 US Highway 80 E Ste 458A, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 289-2273
-
2
Doorstep Procare Mgmt. LLC12035 Shiloh Rd Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75228 Directions (972) 289-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivero?
About Dr. Angelina Rivero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1033113386
Education & Certifications
- Far Eastern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivero accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivero works at
Dr. Rivero speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.