Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postoev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loganville, GA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Postoev works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia SurgiCare Loganville367 Athens Hwy Bldg 100A, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 466-6760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Commerce Office611 Hospital Rd, Commerce, GA 30529 Directions (678) 466-6760
-
3
Lawrencevill Office631 Professional Dr Ste 470, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 466-6760
-
4
Georgia Surgicare753 Old Norcross Rd Ste B, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 466-6760
-
5
Georgia Surgicare1901 W Spring Ste St Fl Of, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (678) 466-6760
-
6
Monroe Office2151 W Spring St Ste 160, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (678) 466-6760
-
7
Buford office (inside Meadows Surgical Arts)2725 Mall Of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30519 Directions (678) 466-6760Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
8
Surgicare Arts and Aesthetics Buckhead371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (678) 498-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
9
Surgicare Arts and Aesthetics Loganville367 Atlanta Hwy Ste 100C, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 498-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Postoev?
I was interested in bo*tox and Dr. Angelina told me everything that I needed to know! During the procedure she explained what she was doing and why she was doing it the way she was. She would ask if I was ok during the procedure and made sure that the procedure comfortable. She also helped me on my weight loss journey. I am very happy with her and the results that I am getting.
About Dr. Angelina Postoev, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1558539155
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Sugeons
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin
- Ross University School of Medicine
- The Ohio State Univ
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Postoev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Postoev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Postoev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Postoev works at
Dr. Postoev speaks Russian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Postoev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postoev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postoev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postoev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.