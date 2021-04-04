Dr. Angelina May The, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May The is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelina May The, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelina May The, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Locations
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd Bldg 3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 955-6400
University Cancer Institute2240 W Woolbright Rd Ste 415, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor. Good listener, she is competent,respectfull, very professionnal.
About Dr. Angelina May The, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May The has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May The accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May The has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May The has seen patients for Anemia, Nodular Lymphoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May The on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. May The. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May The.
