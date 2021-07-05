Dr. Farella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelina Farella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelina Farella, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Farella works at
Locations
A Brighter Tomorrow Pediatrics425 Henrietta St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! She’s truly a smart person and a hero to the children. Speaks facts when answering questions.
About Dr. Angelina Farella, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1417068172
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Ross University School of Medicine
