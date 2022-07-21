Dr. Soto-Pereira has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelica Soto-Pereira, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelica Soto-Pereira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
Dr. Soto-Pereira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Coy Garbarino and Wasserstein Mds405 Northfield Ave Ste LL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4442
-
2
Children of Joy Pediatrics134 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 525-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soto-Pereira?
Smart, thorough, caring. Great bedside manner. Thoughtful about treatment, takes her time to explain options.
About Dr. Angelica Soto-Pereira, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902034960
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Hospital Occidente de Kennedy
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soto-Pereira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soto-Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soto-Pereira works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto-Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto-Pereira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto-Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto-Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.