Dr. Angelica Soto-Pereira, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Angelica Soto-Pereira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center

Dr. Soto-Pereira works at Deborah Coy M D in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Coy Garbarino and Wasserstein Mds
    405 Northfield Ave Ste LL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 736-4442
  2
    Children of Joy Pediatrics
    134 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 525-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Smart, thorough, caring. Great bedside manner. Thoughtful about treatment, takes her time to explain options.
    KLT — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Angelica Soto-Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902034960
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Occidente de Kennedy
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soto-Pereira has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soto-Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Soto-Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soto-Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soto-Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soto-Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

