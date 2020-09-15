Dr. Rivera-Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelica Rivera-Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angelica Rivera-Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Rivera-Cruz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera-Cruz?
Been treating epilepsy for a couple years. This doctor listens to symptoms, side effects and decides priorities of treatment really well.
About Dr. Angelica Rivera-Cruz, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1972867752
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Cruz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.