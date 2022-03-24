Dr. Angelica Garzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelica Garzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angelica Garzon, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Garzon works at
Salah Foundation Children s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center Cancer Center1600 S Andrews Ave # 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We meet about 4 years ago. My son was in the hospital battling cancer. She was very caring honest and compassionate. I love you and your staff. Thanks from the Henery Family.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427311380
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
