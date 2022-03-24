Overview

Dr. Angelica Garzon, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Garzon works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.