Dr. Angelica Agapito, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelica Agapito, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Locations
Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services2239 N School St, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 791-9410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My sister first visited Dr. Agapito when her previous doctor moved. I was there also. Of course we were hesitant, but were quickly relieved! Dr. Agapito is a very thorough doctor. She is serious, but also has a great sense of humor. She can make strong recommendations without making you feel pressured or forced. She is very patient, and willing to spend the time it takes to answer all our questions. She "knows her stuff!". :)
About Dr. Angelica Agapito, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1578084505
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agapito accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agapito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
